Bills are increasing ticket prices, again

Getty Images

For the third straight year, it will be getting more expensive to see Bills play at home.

Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News reports that the team is raising prices by an average of 4.6 percent in 2020. This will result in the average price per seat increase from $89.56 to $93.67.

The price hike, unlike last year, applies to all seats. Roughly a third will increase by only $1 to $2. Another 31 percent will move between $3 and $5. A fourth of the seats will go up between $6 and $8. The final 12 percent of the seats will increase by $9 and $13 per game.

The Bills have gone to the playoffs in two of the last three years, resulting in a heightened demand for tickets.

Parking passes for the season also will be more expensive, with cash lots bumping by 10 percent ($200 to $220) and premium lots spiking by 20 percent, from $250 to $300. The camper lot will increase from $700 to $750, a 7.1-percent bump.

In 2020, the Bills will host the Chiefs, Chargers, Rams, Seahawks, Steelers, Patriots, Dolphins, and Jets.