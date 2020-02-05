Browns G.M. Andrew Berry: We’re going to aggressively acquire talent

Getty Images

The Browns held an introductory press conference for new General Manager Andrew Berry on Wednesday and Berry started out by defining a few things he wants to focus on in Cleveland.

Berry talked about the importance of working collaboratively with head coach Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the football operations department. Berry worked for the Browns before going to the Eagles ahead of last season and was on hand over the team’s 1-31 run under an analytics-driven approach to football operations. He said on Wednesday that department will be “scouting-centered” while also incorporating analytics as part of the process.

Berry noted that he was not making personnel calls during his previous stint with the team and shared his view on how he’ll approach being in that position now.

“If there’s anything I want to be defined by it is aggression. We’re going to aggressively acquire talent,” Berry said.

Berry said that he’s looking for players who are “smart, tough and accountable” and reiterated that he prizes those traits when asked about the futures of wide receiver Odell Beckham and running back Kareem Hunt, but offered no guarantees about the path that the Browns will be taking with any players before the start of next season.