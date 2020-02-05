Browns hope league reinstates Myles Garrett for start of season

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett remains indefinitely suspended after hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with the quarterback’s own helmet. But the NFL allowed Garrett back in the Browns’ training complex in December.

Garrett will meet with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell soon, according to a recent report, and it is expected that Goodell will fully reinstate Garrett before the start of the season.

The former No. 1 overall choice missed the final six games as punishment.

“Certainly, our hope is for Myles to be reinstated,” new Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday. “Obviously, I was part of drafting him here previously. Obviously, this fall he made a huge mistake, but we know who Myles is a person, and we look forward to welcoming him back.”

Videos have surfaced on social media of Garrett hard at work training since his suspension.

Garrett, 24, has 30.5 sacks in 37 career games. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018 and no doubt would have done the same this season if not for losing his cool in Week 11.