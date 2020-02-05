Browns owner expects Odell Beckham to be “big, big producer” in 2020

Getty Images

Odell Beckham finished his first drama-filled season in Cleveland with 74 receptions for 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. It was not what he or the Browns expected.

Beckham, who had core muscle surgery last month, recently said he has a “good feeling” about where the offense is headed under new coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Browns expect more from the star receiver this season.

“In terms of Odell, both of us have had really good conversation,” new General Manager Andrew Berry said Wednesday. “He is one of the most talented receivers in the league, and we are certainly happy to have him here.”

The former LSU star was caught on video handing out cash to Tigers players after their victory over Clemson in the national championship game. In a separate video, Beckham slapped the butt of a police officer in the locker room. He could face NFL scrutiny for his actions.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam said he expects Beckham to be a big contributor for the Browns this season and beyond.

“Absolutely. Odell is extremely talented,” Haslam said. “He was hampered by the groin injury [last season]. Listen, he could have done some things better, and we could have done some things better. I think Kevin is very excited to have Odell on the team. The surgery went well. He is rehabbing, and we look forward to having him and being a big, big producer for the team this year.”