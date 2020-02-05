Cardinals finalize coaching staff

The Cardinals have finalized coach Kliff Kingsbury’s second coaching staff.

The team announced a series of moves, including the previously reported addition of defensive line coach Brentson Buckner.

Buckner was previously the line coach during Bruce Arians’ time in Arizona, and was with the Raiders last year, but they threw him overboard so Jon Gruden could reunite with Rod Marinelli.

The Cardinals are also hiring former tight end Jim Dray as an offensive quality control coach, Derius Swinton as assistant special teams coach, and Mark Naylor as assistant strength and conditioning coach. They also promoted Spencer Whipple to assistant wide receivers coach, Charlie Bullen to outside linebackers coach and Don Shumpert to offensive assistant.

Dray spent four seasons with the Cardinals after he was a seventh-round pick in 2010, left in free agency and eventually came back in 2017. He was on the Browns staff last year.