Chiefs 1969 AFL All-Stars will finally get their Super Bowl parade

Getty Images

Chiefs fans have waited 50 years for their second Super Bowl parade. Some Chiefs players from the 1969 championship team will finally be getting their first Super Bowl parade.

Ten members of the Super Bowl IV champions missed the parade because they went straight to the AFL All-Star game, which was played six days after the Super Bowl. Owner Clark Hunt has invited the eight surviving Chiefs players who missed the first parade to participate in today’s parade.

The eight former players who qualified for the 1969 AFL All-Star team were linebacker Bobby Bell, linebacker Willie Lanier, kicker Jan Stenerud, quarterback Mike Livingston, running back Robert Holmes, guard Ed Budde, defensive tackle Curley Culp, and cornerback Jim Marsalis. Defensive tackle Buck Buchanan died in 1992 at age 51. Tackle Jim Tyrer passed away in 1980, at 41.

And, yes, Livingston qualified for the All-Star game. During the season, Dawson and backup Jacky Lee suffered injuries, opening the door for Livingston to start six games, winning all six of them. (Dawson had dibs on the All-Star game, but he was unable to participate due to injury.)

The 1969 All-Star game was the final game in AFL history, and Livingston scored the last AFL touchdown ever, with a 12-yard touchdown run.