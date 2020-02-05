Derrius Guice hopes to prove he’s not “soft”

Getty Images

In a few brief moments, Derrius Guice has proven he can be a productive back in the NFL.

The problem has been those moments are far too brief.

The Washington running back told Matthew Paras of the Washington Times he’s hoping to be more available, after knee injuries limited him to five games in his first two seasons.

“The main thing is getting through games healthy,” Guice said. “I’ve been a practice all-American so far. I’m trying to bring that to the field. . . .

“When it comes to constantly being injured and . . . knowing how tough you are, but everybody else is looking at you as just soft who can’t stay on the field, it’s gonna frustrate you. You just have to realize where you are and realize where they are in a sense.

“It’s always the people behind you talking the loudest.”

Guice suffered a torn ACL in his rookie preseason, came back for last year’s opener only to suffer a meniscus tear which required surgery, and upon returning from IR, his season ended again with an MCL injury.

When he played, he averaged 5.8 yards per carry, which makes it natural to want to see him more often.

Washington brought a new training and medical staff in with coach Ron Rivera, and Guice hopes that helps, and he’s been spending time at the team facility rehabbing instead of traveling this offseason. He said he anticipates he’ll be 100 percent by the start of OTAs in the spring.