DK Metcalf looking to improve drops after strong rookie season

DK Metcalf put together one of the best seasons by a rookie wide receiver in Seahawks franchise history. However, he is looking to improve a certain area of his game as he prepares for year two in Seattle.

According to Joe Fann of NBC Sports Northwest, Metcalf wants to address some of his ball security problems.

“Mainly my drops,” Metcalf said. “I had way too many drops in my opinion. Some of those drops could have changed the outcome of the game. I’m just working on those drops, man.”

Metcalf caught 58 passes for 900 yards and seven touchdowns during his rookie campaign in Seattle. Only Joey Galloway had more receptions (67) and yards (1,039) as a rookie for Seattle while Daryl Turner (10) and Brian Blades (8) were the only rookies with more receiving touchdowns.

However, he did have seven drops last season, which ranked tied for 11th most in the league. Metcalf also lost all three fumbles he had during the season as well.

Metcalf quickly became a trusted target for Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and came through with several highly impactful plays during his first season in the NFL. Now Metcalf wants to clean up some of the few rough edges that will allow him to take another stride forward.

“I think I did pretty good, but there’s always something I can work on,” Metcalf said. “That’s going to be my main focus during the offseason is just working on the things I saw as flaws during my rookie season and just build on that.”