Eagles making Press Taylor passing game coordinator

The Eagles still don’t have an offensive coordinator.

And it’s apparently not going to be their quarterbacks coach Press Taylor.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Eagles are adding “passing game coordinator” to Taylor’s existing title.

Presumably, that puts the 32-year-old in charge of half of the usual stuff an offensive coordinator does, and means they’re not ready to put him in charge of the other half. He’s been with the Eagles since 2013, rising from quality control coach.

The Eagles have talked to a lot of guys since parting ways with former coordinator Mike Groh, but still haven’t filled the job yet.