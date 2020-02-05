Falcons promote Ben Steele to tight ends coach

Getty Images

The Falcons announced Wednesday that Ben Steele will take over as tight ends coach.

“Ben has had a positive impact on tight ends he has worked with including our own and this move is well earned,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said in a statement.

Steele spent the 2019 season – his first in Atlanta – as an offensive assistant with the Falcons. He worked closely with tight ends and coach Mike Mularkey.

Mularkey announced his decision to retire from coaching earlier this offseason, and Steele will step into that role in his absence.

Steele helped Austin Hooper enjoy the best season of his career. Hooper caught 75 passes for 787 yards and six touchdown passes and earned his second Pro Bowl invitation.

Steele served as head coach of the West team for the East-West Shrine Bowl this offseason.

Steele joined the Falcons in 2019 after spending the previous five seasons with the Buccaneers. Steele was the Buccaneers’ tight ends coach in 2017-18, working with Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard.