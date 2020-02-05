George Kittle wins team’s Len Eshmont Award

Getty Images

The 49ers announced their award winners Wednesday.

Tight end George Kittle picked up the most prestigious award, earning the Len Eshmont Award in a vote of the players. The award annually is given to the player who best exemplifies the inspirational and courageous play of Len Eshmont, an original member of the 1946 49ers team.

Defensive lineman DeForest Buckner won the Bill Walsh Award, which was established in 2004 in honor of San Francisco’s Hall of Fame head coach. The award, which is voted on by the coaching staff, is given to the player who best represents the standard of professional excellence established by Walsh.

Mike Person won the Bobb McKittrick Award given annually to the offensive lineman who best represents the courage, intensity and sacrifice displayed by the 49ers’ longtime offensive line coach.

Linebacker Kwon Alexander won the Hazeltine Iron Man Award. The award is named for former linebacker Matt Hazeltine and given annually to the most courageous and inspirational defensive player as voted upon by the defensive coaches.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw won the Thomas Herrion Memorial Award, which was established in 2005 by 49ers owners Denise and John York. It goes to a rookie or first-year player who best represents the dream of Thomas Herrion.

Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas was the team’s Ed Block Courage Award winner; offensive lineman Ben Garland won the Perry/Yonamine Award for exhibiting an exceptional commitment to promoting unity within the team and community; cornerback Richard Sherman was the 49ers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and won the Garry Niver Award for his cooperation and professionalism with the local media.