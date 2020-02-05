Giants announce full coaching staff

Getty Images

In the weeks since hiring Joe Judge as their new head coach, the Giants have worked to put together a coaching staff and they announced that they’ve completed that process on Wednesday.

The names of many of the coaches who will be working under Judge this season have been previously reported, including offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey. McGaughey was on the staff last year while Graham ran the defense in Miami and Garrett was the Cowboys head coach.

Garrett isn’t the only assistant with head coaching experience. Tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens was the top man in Cleveland last year, senior offensive assistant Derek Dooley was once the head coach at University of Tennessee and outside linebackers coach Bret Bielema is a former head coach at Wisconsin and Arkansas.

The rest of the Giants’ offensive staff is made up of quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski, running backs coach Burton Burns, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, offensive line coach Marc Colombo, assistant offensive line coach Ben Wilkerson, offensive assistant Stephen Brown and offensive quality control coach Bobby Blick.

Defensive line coach Sean Spencer, inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer, defensive backs coach Jerome Henderson, assistant defensive backs coach Anthony Blevins, defensive assistant Jody Wright and defensive quality control coach Mike Treier join Graham and Bielema on the defensive side of the ball. Tom Quinn remains on hand as the assistant special teams coach.