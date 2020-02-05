Greg Olsen hoped the Bears would call when he became a free agent

Getty Images

Tight end Greg Olsen‘s long run with the Panthers officially came to an end when he was released on Monday, but Carolina was not the only team he’s played for during his NFL career.

Olsen was selected in the first round of the 2007 draft by the Bears and he called Chicago home until he was traded to the Panthers ahead of the 2011 season. During an appearance on ESPN 1000 in Chicago on Tuesday, Olsen said he was hoping to hear from the team now that he’s on the open market but that no call has come in yet.

“I’ll be honest, in my heart, I was hoping they would have been one of the first calls,” Olsen said. “To my knowledge, we have not heard from them. Whether or not they do or not is hard to say.”

Olsen has lined up meetings with Washington, Buffalo and Seattle. The Bears had Trey Burton and Adam Shaheen at the top of the tight end depth chart in 2019, but they only played eight games each due to injuries and the Bears got 46 combined catches from all of their tight ends.