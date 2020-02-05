Greg Olsen making Buffalo his first free agent visit

Getty Images

Former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen‘s kicking off his world tour, and the weather can probably only get better the longer it goes.

Via Joe Person of TheAthletic.com, Olsen will visit the Bills today, the first of many visits.

He’ll also go see the Seahawks and Washington, as is trying to hustle up some interest from the Bears as well.

The 34-year-old tight end overcame two years’ worth of foot injuries, and was productive with the Panthers’ backup quarterbacks last year, catching 52 passes for 597 yards and two touchdowns.

He’ll see plenty of familiar faces in Buffalo, as both General Manager Brandon Beane and coach Sean McDermott (and a good chunk of their coaching staff) came from Carolina.

The Bills should be making adding targets for Josh Allen a priority this offseason, and Olsen appears to have good football left in him before he heads to the broadcast booth.