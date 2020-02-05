Jalen Richard agrees to contract extension with Raiders

Getty Images

Running back Jalen Richard played out the 2019 season under the terms of a restricted free agent tender that left him on track for unrestricted free agency this March, but he won’t be leaving the Raiders.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Richard has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him with the team as they make the move to Las Vegas. The report does not include any terms of the agreement.

Richard signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and he’s appeared in every game the Raiders have played over the last four years. Richard has 160 catches, including a career-high 68 in 2018, and he’s carried the ball 233 times for 1,170 yards and three touchdowns.

The Raiders will have 2019 first-round pick Josh Jacobs back as well, but DeAndre Washington is set for free agency.