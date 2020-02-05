Jerick McKinnon “willing to do whatever” to stay with 49ers

Getty Images

Running back Jerick McKinnon signed a four-year deal with the 49ers as a free agent in 2018, but he’s yet to play a game for the team.

McKinnon tore his ACL just before the start of the 2018 season and then needed to have more surgery on his knee last summer. McKinnon is due a base salary of $6.5 million in 2020, but said on Wednesday that he’s open to revisiting that deal in order to be in position to actually make it on the field for the Niners.

“I’m willing to do whatever . . . The organization knows I want to be a part of this team, so when that time comes there will be a talk between both parties,” McKinnon said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert are under contract for next season while Matt Breida and Jeff Wilson are set to be restricted free agents. If McKinnon is cut, the 49ers would take $4 million of his $8.55 million cap hit in dead money.