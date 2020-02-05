Jimmie Ward wants to remain at safety and with the 49ers

Getty Images

The 49ers likely would love to re-sign most of their free agents. Most of their free agents likely would like to re-sign with them.

It’s not going to happen.

The 49ers are near the bottom of the league in cap space for 2020. They also have contract extensions on the horizon for several key players, including tight end George Kittle and defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

So where does that leave Arik Armstead? Emmanuel Sanders? Jimmie Ward?

All face uncertain futures.

Ward, 28, was a free agency in 2019, but his value wasn’t as high as it is now. After three consecutive seasons cut short by injuries, Ward played 16 games in 2019, including the postseason.

“The 49ers have the upper hand right now,” Ward said Wednesday, via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com. “This is where I would like to be. I like to continue playing for this great organization.”

Ward found a home at safety this season. He has no desire to return to bouncing around in the secondary.

“Yes, it’s amazing I can do other things, too,” Ward said. “But leave me at safety. That’s what I love to do. That’s what I’m most passionate about. Basically, if it don’t work out with the 49ers, I’m going to look at any possibilities with teams that want me to play safety.”

He made 60 tackles, one sack and eight pass breakups this season.