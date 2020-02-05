Jimmy Garoppolo will use fourth quarter breakdown as offseason fuel

Getty Images

Blame can be apportioned in many areas after the 49ers failed to hold onto a 10-point fourth quarter lead against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV and some of it has been fixed to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo was 3-of-11 for 36 yards and an interception as the Chiefs rattled off 21 straight points to win the game. That spoiled what had been an efficient outing for the quarterback. Garoppolo was at the team’s facility on Wednesday and spoke to reporters about falling short and using it as motivation over the coming months.

“If you just look at the stats like that, yeah, it is what it is,” Garoppolo said, via Cam Inman of the San Jose Mercury News. “As an offense, as a team, we’ve been in that situation multiple times and answered the bell. It’s tough that one time you didn’t. But that’s what people remember, that’s the world we live in and you just have to own up to it and be a man about it. It will fuel us in this offseason, fuel me especially in this offseason, to come back better.”

Garoppolo said he expects that fuel to be part of “a more productive offseason” than he had while recovering from a torn ACL last year. He believes that will “only help” the offense improve after it fizzled out at a crucial moment.