Kansas City cops stop car which broke through barrier on Chiefs parade route

AP

The Chiefs and their fans will be flooding the streets of Kansas City (Missouri) later today to honor the Super Bowl champions.

But before they could, the local police had to stop someone who crashed the parade route.

Via KSHB, local law enforcement officials said the parade route was “100 percent secure” after a car broke through a barrier and led cops on a chase through the streets of downtown.

The incident began just before 8:15 a.m., and officers along the route responded immediately, with several cars in pursuit. They used “stop sticks” to try to slow the driver, but ultimately had to use multiple cars to pin the car in, and spin it until it came to a stop.

No injuries were reported, and two people were taken into custody at gunpoint, with the driver being investigated for impairment.

Mayor Quinton Lucas thanked police for stopping the car.

“I want to commend the Kansas City Police Department for what was a very quick response in a situation that could have been much worse,” Lucas said.

It’s expected to snow during the parade, but for a fan base that hadn’t celebrated a title in 50 years, it will be worth it.