Kevin Colbert signs one-year deal with Steelers

Steelers owner Art Rooney II said last month that he was optimistic about General Manager Kevin Colbert returning for another season and now the deal is done.

The Steelers announced that Colbert has signed a one-year deal to remain on the job through at least the 2021 draft. It will be his 21st year with the team.

“I am happy to announce we have extended Kevin Colbert’s contract for an additional year,” Rooney said in a statement. “Kevin continues to play a key role in our success and his dedication to our personnel efforts is unparalleled. We are pleased he will lead those efforts for at least one more year.”

Colbert said last year that he is more comfortable working year-to-year than signing on for a long-term commitment.