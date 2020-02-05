Kevin Stefanski: We’ll work through who calls offensive plays

Getty Images

The Browns hired Alex Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator last week and one of the questions that followed that decision was whether he or head coach Kevin Stefanski will be calling the offensive plays in Cleveland this season.

Play calling was an issue throughout Freddie Kitchens’ one season as the team’s head coach and Stefanski’s background as an offensive coordinator means its of interest again this offseason. Stefanski fielded the question on Wednesday when he met with reporters as part of the press conference introducing General Manager Andrew Berry.

“I know that’s a very popular topic. We’ll work through it. I don’t know,” Stefanski said. “That’s the God’s honest truth. We’ll work through it, like I said before, and do what’s best for the offense.”

Stefanski said that Van Pelt “checks all the boxes” of what he was looking for in a coordinator, including that he played quarterback in the NFL and has coached the position.