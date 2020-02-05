Kurt Warner movie finally is being made

Getty Images

In 2013, 20th Century Fox bought the rights to a movie on the life of Kurt Warner. In late 2020, the movie finally will land in theaters.

LionsGate will be developing American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, which is scheduled for a December 18 release.

Kurt Warner and his wife, Brenda, will co-produce the movie, which will be based on Warner’s memoir, All Things Possible: My Story of Faith, Football, and the First Miracle Season.

A journeyman quarterback who was in Packers training camp in 1994 and then bounced around various levels and leagues of football, Warner shot to stardom in 1999 after Rams starter Trent Green tore an ACL in the preseason. Warner won the league MVP award and the Super Bowl MVP award; he’s the last regular-season MVP to win the Super Bowl.

Warner led the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2001, but his career in St. Louis fizzled not long thereafter. He played for the Giants in 2004 and then joined the Cardinals, eventually becoming the full-time starter and leading the team to Super Bowl XLIII. He retired after the 2009 season, and he’s a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.