Nevada wins big, New Jersey loses on Super Bowl LIV betting

Getty Images

The expansion of legalized gambling hasn’t hurt the epicenter of America’s gambling industry.

Via David Purdum of ESPN.com, Nevada took $154.6 million in Super Bowl LIV bets. Nevada’s sports books also won $18.7 million on Super Bowl LIV.

Both numbers came close to records for Nevada, with $158.5 million bet on Super Bowl LII (Eagles-Patriots) and $19.6 million won in Super Bowl XLVIII (Seahawks-Broncos).

The news wasn’t as good in New Jersey, where the bets totaled roughly a third of the New Jersey amount ($54.2 million) and the house loss $4.2 million — some of which is traced to promotions offered by the state’s bookmakers.

Elsewhere, Pennsylvania lost $3.3 million on $30.6 million wagered. Rhode Island handled $5.5 million, winning $804,000.

Currently, 14 states have legalized betting, and more seem to be joining that list all the time.