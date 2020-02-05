NFLPA meeting Thursday to further discuss 17-game proposal

Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association has negotiated a proposal labor deal based on 17 games. Now, the NFLPA simply needs to accept the proposal.

Mark Maske of the Washington Post reports that the NFLPA Executive Committee and board of player representatives will meet on Thursday to further discuss the proposal. Per Maske, a vote is “possible but not definite.”

Translation: A vote will happen only if NFLPA leadership believes it has the votes to advance the proposal to the full membership for an up-or-down, simple-majority vote. To do that, at least two thirds of the 32 players reps must endorse the proposal.

At this point, the NFLPA doesn’t know how the process will end. If it ends without the NFLPA accepting the proposal — and with the NFLPA trying to get the league to sweeten the deal — things could get interesting. The league, under the impression that the deal will be accepted by the union, may say to the NFLPA negotiators that the deal won’t be enhanced. The question then becomes whether the union takes the deal now, later in 2020, or at some point after the 2020 season, possibly after another offseason lockout.

Ultimately, the players lack the will to miss games and game checks. Absent that weapon in the labor-relations arsenal, the union needs to be ready to take the best deal it can get.

The NFLPA could, in theory, decide to dig in and fight. That could mean a season without football in 2021 and, in turn, the delayed finalization of new TV deals that will make everyone a lot richer.