Panthers bring back Cole Luke

Getty Images

The Panthers have some big decisions to make about the top of the roster this offseason, but they’re working on the bottom of it at the moment.

The team announced that exclusive rights free agent Cole Luke had signed a new one-year deal.

Exclusive rights free agents can’t negotiate with other teams, so they’re not really free agents. They signed running back Reggie Bonnafon yesterday.

Luke, a defensive back from Notre Dame, was called up from the practice squad last year and played in eight games. He spent the entire 2018 season on the practice squad, and 2017 on injured reserve.

Between the firing of coach Ron Rivera, bringing in Matt Rhule to replace him, a veteran exodus which already includes Luke Kuechly and Greg Olsen, and the uncertainty about Cam Newton‘s future, the Panthers are facing a season of transition on many fronts.