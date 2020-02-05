Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones are the #PFTPM players of the week

Getty Images

Every Tuesday, MDS and I hand out awards for the players, rookies, coaches, and calls of the week. With only one game on Sunday, the options were limited — but the winners were definitely deserving.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive tackle Chris Jones are the #PFTPM players of the week for Super Bowl LIV.

Mahomes, the MVP of the game, looked to be the goat (in a bad way) through more than three quarters, before finding the gas pedal and mashing it in a pair of drives that turned a 20-10 deficit into a 24-20 lead. We’ve seen him slide into the proverbial zone before; on Sunday, he did it when the stakes were the highest they could be.

Jones was the best defensive player in the game. Healed from a calf injury, he was a force against the run and against the pass. His deflection of a throw from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to tight end George Kittle (who was clumsily being chased by Terrell Suggs) prevented the 49ers from converting a first down on second and five when San Francisco led by three. On the next play, Garoppolo didn’t even look to the inside for Kittle (who again was open), presumably for fear of Jones knocking down another throw. In all, Jones deflected three passes in the Super Bowl. And while that’s the only stat that screams out from the official sheet, Jones was disruptive all day.

For the full discussion on both players, check out the video. For the full version of the #PFTPM Super Bowl awards podcast, check it out below.