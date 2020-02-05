Raheem Mostert returning Damien Williams’ Super Bowl jersey

Getty Images

Raheem Mostert seems ready to make good on his promise.

Mostert earlier Wednesday said he was “more than happy” to return Damien Williams‘ Super Bowl jersey if the Chiefs running back wants it back. On Wednesday night, he tweeted the same to Williams.

“Contemplated putting this on eBay,” Mostert said with a laughing emoji. “But this belongs to YOU and yours! You did your thing. Hand this down for generations! PROUD OF YOU BRO! Much love. #undraftedRBs @TooLoose26″

Mostert told the San Francisco media that it was Williams’ idea to swap jerseys.

But Williams sounded as if he was having second thoughts about the exchange during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Williams gained 133 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns and could have received consideration for MVP if votes were collected at the end of the game rather than late in the fourth quarter.

Mostert, the star of the NFC Championship Game, had 13 touches for 60 yards and a score.