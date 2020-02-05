Raheem Mostert willing to return Damien Williams’ Super Bowl jersey

AP

Raheem Mostert is “more than happy” to return Damien Williams‘ Super Bowl jersey if the Chiefs running back wants it back.

“If he calls me and he’s like, ‘Hey, can we swap jerseys back?’ then I’m more than happy to,” the 49ers running back said Wednesday, via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com, “because I know the sentimental value it has to him.”

Mostert said it was Williams’ idea to trade jerseys.

But in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Williams sounded as if he was having second thoughts about the exchange.

Williams gained 133 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns and could have received consideration for MVP if votes were collected at the end of the game rather than late in the fourth quarter.

Mostert, the star of the NFC Championship Game, had 13 touches for 60 yards and a score.