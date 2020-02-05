Raiders announce Rod Marinelli’s addition to coaching staff

Getty Images

We’ve known that Rod Marinelli would be part of the Raiders coaching staff for the 2020 season for some time and the team finally made it official on Wednesday.

The Raiders announced that Marinelli will be their defensive line coach. He filled the same position on Raiders head coach Jon Gruden’s staff with the Buccaneers from 2002-2005 before going on to become the head coach in Detroit. Marinelli spent the last seven years with the Cowboys and served as their defensive coordinator for the last six of those seasons.

Brenston Buckner was the defensive line coach for the team’s final season in Oakland. He landed a new job with the Cardinals.

The Raiders also announced that they have hired Austin King as their offensive quality control coach. King spent the last three years as the offensive coordinator at the University of Dayton.