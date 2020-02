Getty Images

We’re on the verge of one of the busiest offseasons for possible quarterback movement, and a former member of that club is looking for a new home as well.

According to TheBigLead.com, Jay Cutler has had discussions with ESPN and CBS about possible broadcasting jobs.

He was offered a job with Fox in 2017, but came out of retirement just before the start of the regular season to play for the Dolphins.

Since then, he’s been busy with his wife Kristin Cavallari’s reality show, Very Cavallari.