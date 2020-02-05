Report: Rich Scangarello to join Eagles staff

Getty Images

The Eagles are giving quarterbacks coach Press Taylor the title of passing game coordinator and they’ll reportedly be adding a couple of other coaches to the offensive side of the ball.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that the team is expected to hire former Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and former Mississippi State passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner. There’s no word on titles, but it appears that the Eagles may go without naming anyone their offensive coordinator after dispatching Mike Groh last month.

When Groh was let go, the Eagles also fired wide receivers coach Carson Walch so it’s likely that one of the new additions to the staff will be focused on that position group.

Scangarello ran Denver’s offense in 2019 and was the quarterbacks coach for the 49ers for the two previous seasons. Breiner was the head coach at Fordham for two seasons before moving to Mississippi State.