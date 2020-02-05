Sammy Watkins credits Davante Adams for showing way to beat Richard Sherman

Getty Images

Sammy Watkins‘s 38-yard reception behind San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman set up the go-ahead touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in their 31-20 victory in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Watkins was able to beat Sherman to the inside off of the line of scrimmage as Patrick Mahomes lofted a pass down the right sideline for a completion down to the 49ers’ 10-yard line. Three plays later Damien Williams scored on a 5-yard run that gave the Chiefs a lead they would not relinquish.

Watkins gave credit to Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams for showing him the way to beat Sherman.

“I just knew it was one-on-one [coverage],” Watkins said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “I thank Davante Adams, man, because I [saw] him kill [Sherman] on inside release.”

Watkins was referencing Adams’ 65-yard catch behind Sherman in the NFC Championship game two weeks earlier. Adams similarly got free on an inside release against Sherman and beat him on a vertical route up field. While that game was well in hand for the 49ers, Watkins’ catch served as a major dagger to San Francisco.

Watkins saw how Adams found a way to get behind Sherman and copied it to help the Chiefs win their first Super Bowl in 50 years.