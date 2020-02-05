Sammy Watkins not retiring, but needs “downtime” for his mental health

Getty Images

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LIV, Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins discussed the possibility that he’ll need to take a pay cut to remain in Kansas City and added that he “might just take off a year after we win the Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs did win the Super Bowl, but Watkins has backed away from the thought of taking 2020 off. He said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that he is “too young to retire” and has goals that he hopes to “accomplish those next year either with the Kansas City Chiefs or another team.”

While that plays out, Watkins may still take some time away from the game. He explained that “mentally, physically, soulfully, spiritually, I need some downtime” after two extended seasons.

“I don’t control the contract, a trade or if they’re going to give me a bigger contract,” Watkins said. “That’s not my worry. I’m not really focused on the money aspect of it. I’m really focused on my health, mental health and really checking in on and making sure I’m OK with my life, my family, my wife, my kids. Once I figure that out, I think I’ll be fine.”

Word this week is that the Chiefs would like to work something out that keeps Watkins in the fold, but his $14 million in salary and bonus may be a stumbling block for a team short on cap space. Cutting the veteran wideout would leave $7 million in dead money on the cap while clearing the rest of his $21 million hit off the books.