Sammy Watkins not retiring, but needs “downtime” for his mental health

In the days leading up to Super Bowl LIV, Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins discussed the possibility that he’ll need to take a pay cut to remain in Kansas City and added that he “might just take off a year after we win the Super Bowl.”

The Chiefs did win the Super Bowl, but Watkins has backed away from the thought of taking 2020 off. He said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that he is “too young to retire” and has goals that he hopes to “accomplish those next year either with the Kansas City Chiefs or another team.”

While that plays out, Watkins may still take some time away from the game. He explained that “mentally, physically, soulfully, spiritually, I need some downtime” after two extended seasons.

“I don’t control the contract, a trade or if they’re going to give me a bigger contract,” Watkins said. “That’s not my worry. I’m not really focused on the money aspect of it. I’m really focused on my health, mental health and really checking in on and making sure I’m OK with my life, my family, my wife, my kids. Once I figure that out, I think I’ll be fine.”

Word this week is that the Chiefs would like to work something out that keeps Watkins in the fold, but his $14 million in salary and bonus may be a stumbling block for a team short on cap space. Cutting the veteran wideout would leave $7 million in dead money on the cap while clearing the rest of his $21 million hit off the books.

6 responses to “Sammy Watkins not retiring, but needs “downtime” for his mental health

  1. This guy is hurt way to much, to warrant $14 million + bonuses. He has played only 1 full season and He has played 76 out of a potential 96 games.

    He is good, don’t get me wrong, for his career He avg. just under 15 yards per catch and 31 TD’s which isn’t all that bad. But note here, he has had only 3 Td’s in each of the last 2 seasons with the league MVP throwing to him…and at 14 million on a team that is hurting big time salary cap wise. He could bring some draft picks if put out for a trade.

    Just saying…

  2. It’s good to hear a WR with enough self awareness to make mental health. His comment about maybve getting paid even more suggests a disconnect from reality.

  3. Sammy came through with a big game in the Super Bowl. A lot of people hate him, and his past actions have brought about some of those ill feelings. However, perhaps his mental health contributed to some of those actions. Hopefully he can find the peace and happiness that he is seeking.

  5. Sounds like an exceptionally mature and self aware man. Hope we get to see more of him in the NFL. If not, with his mindset, he will be great at whatever he does.

