Tom Brady plans to play in next year’s Super Bowl, won’t say for which team

Tom Brady plans to lead his team to Super Bowl LV, but he’s not saying which team he thinks he’ll lead there.

Brady posted in his Instagram stories that he plans to be at the next Super Bowl, but after wearing a blazer at this year’s Super Bowl where he was honored as one of the Top 100 players in NFL history, he said he’ll be in uniform next year.

“I’m not wearing a blazer to the Super Bowl next year,” Brady wrote.

But does Brady think he’ll be going for his seventh Super Bowl ring with the Patriots? He’s not saying that. Brady took a series of questions from his followers and answered them in Instagram videos, but when he took a question from a person who asked which team he’ll be playing for next year, Brady didn’t answer. Instead, he just silently stared at the camera.

Brady is slated to become a free agent next month, when he’ll decide which team gives him the best chance to get back to the Super Bowl, in uniform, next year.