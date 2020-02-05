Travis Kelce chugs beer off the Lombardi Trophy

Getty Images

The Lombardi Trophy is certainly a graceful award, a gleaming 22-inches of sterling silver made by Tiffany & Co., and handled by men in white gloves before it’s presentation.

But as we’ve discovered, it’s not indestructible.

Or, as it turns out, much of a drinking vessel.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce improvised, however, drinking a canned domestic beer off the surface of the trophy, with a little help from gravity and a teammate.

“Growing up playing hockey, I always wanted to chug out of the Stanley Cup after being crowned a Champion,” he wrote on Instagram. “No cup on the Lombardi, so I decided to take a ride down the Lombardi Luge!! #LombardiLuge”

Considering the amount of mouths that end up on that thing in the moments after the Super Bowl, it might actually help clean the thing.