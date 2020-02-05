Vernon Davis cites concussions as reason for his retirement

Getty Images

Vernon Davis‘ body was ready for a year or two. His head, though, told him no.

The Washington tight end elaborated on his decision to retire at the age of 36, citing the five concussions he had. The last came in Week Four, ending his season and his career.

“Just the simple wear and tear over time, especially those concussions,” Davis told Redskins Nation. “They can take a toll on you in the long haul. It’s just better safe than sorry. But if it wasn’t for that throughout the course of time, then I probably would have played for the next five years, at least. But I feel like I made a great decision as I move forward.”

Davis didn’t intend for his retirement announcement to come at Super Bowl LIV, but it happened in a skit with Rob Gronkowski and James Harrison.

“It was extremely tough because I didn’t plan to do it in that fashion,” Davis said. “But it worked out the way it needed to, so I just let it go. It was an awesome skit.”

Davis finishes his 14-year career with 583 receptions for 7,562 yards and 63 touchdowns.