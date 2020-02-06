$2.9 million in 2020 guaranteed money has vested for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

Getty Images

The Raiders may not employ quarterback Derek Carr in 2020, but they now officially owe him $2.9 million.

With the passing of the third day of the 2020 waiver period, $2.9 million in base salary for Carr has become fully guaranteed. The remaining $16 million is not guaranteed.

It hardly guarantees that Carr will get the $16 million during the team’s first season in Las Vegas. With offset language in his contract, someone else would likely pay Carr at least $2.9 million this year, extinguishing the Raiders’ financial obligation to Carr.

Also, at a total compensation package of only $19 million, another team may trade for Carr, if the Raiders opt to upgrade at the position. They reportedly plan to pursue Tom Brady, for example, if he doesn’t re-sign with the Patriots.

Carr complained publicly about the rumors linking Brady to the Raiders after Brady was seen talking to owner Mark Davis at a UFC event in Las Vegas. Carr has yet to react to the Super Sunday Splash! report regarding the Raiders’ interest in Brady.

Or maybe he has. The ultra-sensitive Carr blocked the PFT Twitter account months ago, for reasons that still aren’t entirely clear.