Arthur Blank says he believes London opponent for Falcons is the Broncos

Getty Images

The Atlanta Falcons have known since November that they will be playing a home game outside of the United States next season. While the NFL won’t announce the schedule for the 2020 season until April, Falcons owner Arthur Blank gave an indication of whom they will be playing in England next season.

“The NFL has had great experiences in London,” Blank said last week, via Will Gavin of TalkSport.com. “Every game has sold out, the fans are full of energy no matter who’s playing there. Facilities are outstanding. So I really couldn’t be happier that we’re going back. We had a weird ending to the last game, we lost on the last play of the last game against the Lions, but we’re still looking forward to coming back. I think we’re playing against the Broncos, I think, from what I’ve heard, I’m not sure, so we’ll see. But we’re excited about it.”

Where the game would be played hadn’t been announced previously either as Mexico City remained a possibility for Atlanta’s international game as well. The opponent would come from one of the Falcons’ five non-divisional opponents, which included the Broncos, Lions, Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks.

Broncos president Joe Ellis said in January that he asked Blank to be the team to play them on their international trip this season.

“I’m basically begging to get it because I think it’d be really good for us to play there,” Ellis said, via the team’s website.

The Broncos haven’t traveled outside of the U.S. since 2010 when they faced the San Francisco 49ers at Wembley Stadium. While Blank’s supposition is far from an official announcement, it seems to be headed toward the two teams playing in London next fall.