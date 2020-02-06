Brian Dawkins “so proud” of Andy Reid

Getty Images

The love for Andy Reid stemming from his years in Philadelphia has been apparent since the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV.

The Eagles congratulated Reid moments after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, and many of Reid’s Eagles players have congratulated him as well.

Brian Dawkins, who played 10 seasons for Reid in Philadelphia, posted a video of himself looking positively giddy after the Chiefs won.

“Congratulations, Coach. Congratulations. I told you I would be shedding tears of joy, and I did,” Dawkins said. “Man, I am so proud of, first of all, being someone that played under you. You’re a friend of mine, and I’m so happy for you, Coach. It took a while, but you have deserved it. You blessed so many people along the way, to help them redeem themselves. Help coach individuals, you’ve been there as family for a lot of us. So congratulations, Coach, love you, and once again, congratulations. You are a Super Bowl dog gone champion!”

Although the Eagles took a downturn in Reid’s final seasons in Philadelphia, he remains well-liked by his players and his fans in Philadelphia. They’re savoring his victory, too.