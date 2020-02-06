Buccaneers establish scholarship for female football players

Getty Images

At a time when youth football participation is declining for boys, it’s increasing for girls. Earning a college scholarship for playing football, however, has not been an option for female players.

But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be awarding scholarships to four female football players. The Bucs announced that four female high school seniors participating in football (touch, flag or tackle) will receive $5,000 scholarships.

The Buccaneers have encouraged girls to play football, and a girls’ flag football league in Tampa that the team sponsors is expected to have more than 200 girls participating this season. Later this month a state-wide girls’ high school flag football tournament in Tampa is expected to draw more than 1,200 players.

The Buccaneers are the only team with two female coaches on their staff, assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar.