Charges against Xavien Howard dropped

Getty Images

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard‘s out of the woods, at least in terms of the legal system.

According to Amber Wilson of 790 The Ticket in Miami, domestic battery charges against Howard have been dismissed.

Howard was arrested in December after an argument with his fiancée.

The police report from that incident said the altercation went from verbal to physical, with Howard allegedly grabbing both her arms and pushing her against a wall. The officer who responded to the scene observed scratches and “redness” on her arms.

The NFL is still investigating the incident, and the league has shown it isn’t bound by legal decisions when handing out suspensions. The Dolphins left a little distance between themselves and Howard by not including him in promotional materials for 2020, though they made a significant financial commitment to him last spring.