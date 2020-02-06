Chiefs fans mostly well-behaved at parade

Getty Images

Other than the guy who led police on a car chase through the parade route before it started and one other troublemaker, Chiefs fans were reasonably well-behaved.

If not always well or completely dressed.

According to KSHB, only five people were detained and just two of those were arrested during the Chiefs’ victory parade Wednesday.

Among those not arrested were the man who went viral for falling out of a tree, who may or may not have been performing his homage to the Super Bowl halftime show.

The Kansas City Police department described that genius with his pants not covering his rear as “belligerent guy who fell out of a tree,” and that’s probably the nicest way to put it.

A man who was standing on a horse was also removed by police but not arrested.

The driver of the car which led cops on a chase yesterday morning was arrested for investigation of DUI and other traffic charges. The car’s passenger was detained but not arrested.

Another man was arrested for misdemeanor disorderly conduct at Union Station, and was booked into jail.

Otherwise, it was a fine family event, which included Patrick Mahomes on top of a double-decker bus pouring beer into Travis Kelce‘s street-level mouth. His accuracy was uncanny, but also consistent with his play all season, and in the fourth quarter of the biggest game.