Colts hire Brian Baker as defensive line coach

Getty Images

The Colts announced a series of coaching moves on Thursday, including a pair of previously reported moves on the offensive side of the ball.

The team confirmed that former Eagles offensive coordinator Mike Groh will be their wide receivers coach. They also confirmed that Kevin Patullo will be moving from wide receivers coach to pass game coordinator.

In addition to those moves, the Colts announced that Brian Baker will be their defensive line coach. Baker spent last year at Alabama and was on Mississippi State’s staff for three years before moving to Tuscaloosa. He was an assistant in the NFL from 1996-2014.

The Colts also hired Tyler Boyles as the assistant to head coach Frank Reich. Parks Frazier had been Reich’s assistant and will now be an offensive quality control coach.