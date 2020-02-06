Eagles adding former Colts wideout Aaron Moorehead to staff

Getty Images

The Eagles have found yet another wide receivers coach, filling a high-turnover spot on their coaching staff.

According to Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com, the Eagles are hiring former Colts receiver Aaron Moorehead.

He’ll be the sixth Eagles receivers coach in six years.

Moorehead played five years for the Colts (2003-07), after making the team as an undrafted rookie from Illinois.

He’s been coaching at Vanderbilt, and had previous stops at Texas A&M and Virginia Tech, along with graduate assistant gigs at New Mexico and Stanford.