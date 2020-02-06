Eagles announce staff, no offensive coordinator

Getty Images

The Eagles announced a number of coaching hires Thursday, but none of them carry the offensive coordinator title.

The team release included a number of previously reported moves, but none of the coaches they’ve added has the same title as fired offensive coordinator Mike Groh.

Former Broncos OC Rich Scangarello’s title is senior offensive assistant, while previous quarterbacks coach Press Taylor added passing game coordinator to his business card. They also added Aaron Moorehead (wide receivers), Andrew Breiner (pass game analyst), and T.J. Paganetti (assistant run game coordinator/assistant running backs coach).

Former Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke will be the defensive line coach and run game coordinator on that side of the ball, after serving as a defensive special assistant. He’s joined on that side of the ball by Marquand Manuel (defensive backs) and Dino Vasso (assistant coordinator/defense).