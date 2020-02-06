Eric Weddle announces retirement

Getty Images

Eric Weddle said at the end of the 2019 season that he didn’t expect to be back with the Rams and wasn’t sure whether he’d be playing for anyone in 2020.

Weddle has since come to a decision on that front. Weddle announced his retirement on Twitter Thursday.

Weddle spent 13 years in the NFL and entered the league as a 2007 second-round pick of the Chargers. He spent nine years in San Diego, three years in Baltimore and wrapped up his career with one year in Los Angeles for the Rams.

Weddle was named a first-team All-Pro twice and a second-team All-Pro three teams over the course of his career.

He had 1,179 tackles, 29 interceptions, 9.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, seven fumble recoveries and five defensive touchdowns in 201 regular season games and added an interception and two sacks in nine postseason appearances.