Fritz Pollard Alliance agrees with Roger Goodell: Rooney Rule needs updating

AP

The number of minority coaches and front office personnel in the NFL is not encouraging, but Commissioner Roger Goodell’s vows to do something about it is.

That was the conclusion of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, which helped spearhead the Rooney Rule, after hearing Goodell acknowledge last week that “it’s clear we need to change and do something different” to increase opportunities for minorities.

“I am convinced that the commissioner is fully behind all efforts to change the course the NFL has been on with respect to hiring,” Rod Graves, executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, said. “His recent comments underscore what he believes and intends to do in the coming days and months, and so, I’m very encouraged by his spirit, but I think he will be one of the first to say this is going to require a total effort by owners and others outside the league, to be involved in the conversation about how we make the adjustments that need to be made.”

For the second consecutive season, the NFL will have only four minority head coaches. Three are African-American.

Of the five new head coaches in this hiring cycle, two were former NFL head coaches (Mike McCarthy, Ron Rivera), one came from the college ranks (Matt Rhule) and two were NFL assistants (Joe Judge, Kevin Stefanski).

Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is African-American, interviewed with the Browns, Panthers and Giants. His lack of opportunity to become a head coach only added to the frustration of some within the NFL.

The hiring cycle ended on a positive note for minorities, however. The Browns hired Andrew Berry as their General Manager this week. Berry joins Miami’s Chris Grier as the only African-Americans with G.M. jobs.

“While there’s rightfully a lot of concern within the NFL community, as co-founder of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, I can tell you that I feel a great sense of optimism of where we’re going,” attorney Cyrus Mehri said, “because for the first time in a number of years, there’s a tremendous sense of urgency. With that urgency comes opportunity and with that opportunity is going to come a lot of new ideas and approaches.”

Steelers president Art Rooney II has called for expansion of the Rooney Rule, including minority interviews for coordinator positions.

According to Mike Sando of TheAthletic.com, roughly 70 percent of players are African-American but only 34 percent of assistant coaches are.

Graves and Goodell have had conversations about where to go from here, and the league soon will start a series of meetings in an attempt to increase opportunities for minorities.

“We live in a system where, whether you call it the good ol’ boy’s system or the network system, hirings are done based on who you know and relationships or recommendations from friends about people we don’t know,” said Graves, the former General Manager of the Cardinals who worked in the league office from 2015-18. “That way of hiring has been in existence in the National Football League since Day One. My guess is it existed in so many other industries as well. I just think that we’re at a time now where as a billion-dollar industry, the numbers should force us to look at where we are today, 100 years later and say that the system we’ve always been under is simply not working. It’s failing a good number of the people in our league, and that to me should be the major concern.”