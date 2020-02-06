George Kittle won’t need surgery, will need bigger wallet

Getty Images

The season might not have ended the way he hoped, but this stands to be a great offseason for George Kittle.

And it starts with the fact he won’t need surgery.

Via Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com, the 49ers tight end said he wouldn’t need to get any work done on any of the problems that caused him to miss two games in November with knee and ankle problems.

“I take a couple of weeks off to let the body and the mind get back, as soon as those feel 100 percent, I’ll be rolling,” Kittle said.

“It was a great year to be healthy. Nothing that requires any surgeries. Rehab and get the body back to 100 percent. That’s it.”

Then comes getting a big fat raise.

The 49ers are making an extension for the All-Pro a “priority,” as he enters the final year of his rookie deal, which means instead of making $735,000 next year, he’ll be set up for life.

“I’ll let my agent handle all those questions,” Kittle said.

And with that, he headed off into the offseason, which figures to be a good time to be George Kittle.