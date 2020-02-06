Jacksonville fans mount push back against second home game in London

Getty Images

Local supporters of the Jacksonville Jaguars are mounting a campaign of opposition against the team’s decision to move a second home game away from Jacksonville to London beginning next season.

According to Emily Bloch of the Florida Times-Union, the Bold City Brigade fan group launched a website to take virtual signatures opposing the moving of another Jaguars home game away from Jacksonville. While the ability to pledge opposition to the move doesn’t include any conclusive verification, over 13,000 people and 500 local businesses have signed up in opposition via the Duval Coalition site.

“Our organization was born out of the diehard support that so many local fans have displayed over the past 25 seasons,” a statement posted to the Bold City Brigade’s website said. “We want to make it clear that we vehemently oppose this decision. Furthermore, it is our belief that any other fanbase, if faced with a similar situation would feel equally as disappointed and angry.

“We call on all Jaguars fans to make their voices heard. We will be consulting with our members about actions to take going forward. Shad Khan may own the Jaguars franchise, but the soul of the Jaguars belongs to Jacksonville and all of the fans that passionately support them.”

The two games the Jaguars will play in London will be in consecutive weeks so the team will make just one trip across the Atlantic Ocean.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan has previously said he has no intention of moving the Jaguars to London full-time. However, local fans in Jacksonville can understandably be upset of losing another chance to watch the team they support.