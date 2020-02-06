John Lynch: We want to find a way to keep Arik Armstead

Getty Images

49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead‘s contract is up and he said on Wednesday that he’d love to be back whether they use a franchise tag or sign him to a longer deal.

Thursday found General Manager John Lynch in front of the media for a press conference and the subject of Armstead’s future with the team was part of the discussion. He said the team is considering all of their options with the intent of holding onto the 2015 first-round pick.

“Arik’s an excellent player, he had an excellent year,” Lynch said. “I think everything’s on the table. We want to find a way to keep him and make him a part of the Niners for a long time.”

The 49ers are near the bottom of the league when it comes to cap space in 2020, which will be a consideration with any course of action they take with with Armstead and other free agents as they try to find their way back to the Super Bowl.